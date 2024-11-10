Detroit Pistons Star Cade Cunningham in Exclusive Triple-Double Company
Heading into this season, Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham was a player many cited as a potential breakout candidate in 2025. He has lived up to this expectations as he continues his strong start to the year.
A fully healthy offseason seems to have done wonders for Cunningham, as he's been able to build off his strong finish to the 2024 campaign. Following his performance against the Atlanta Hawks, the former No. 1 pick has put himself in some exclusive company.
Along with having game-winning plays on both ends of the floor in the final seconds, Cunningham notched another triple-double. In 36 minutes against the Hawks, he recorded 22 points, 11 rebounds, and 13 assists.
Cunningham's outing vs Atlanta marked his third straight game of recording a triple-double. He is the only player in the league this season to do so, and the first Piston to accomplish this feat since Grant Hill in 1997.
Cunningham's streak started against the LA Lakers, when he went off for 17 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists. He followed that up by recording 20 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists. If not for a last-second tip-in by Brandon Miller, the Pistons would of had wins in all of Cunningham's triple-double outings as well.
Behind the strong play of their top prospect, the Pistons have come out of the gates with a 4-6 record. As he continues to stack up impressive outings like this, Cunningham is putting himself in the conversation with the best young players in the game right now. Between his numbers and Detroit's early success, the Pistons star is building a case to be in consideration for an All-Star nomination.