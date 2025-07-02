Detroit Pistons Target Remains a Rival
Following a strong showing last season, the Detroit Pistons have been linked to numerous players as possible upgrades in free agency. As things get ready to officially begin, one of their potentially targets is already off the board.
As one of the top reserve bigs in the league, Bobby Portis was one of the more interesting names hitting the free-agent market. With the Bucks' future in question, many speculated if the former champion will survey his options in the open market. Amid recent developments, that doesn't seem to be the case.
On Sunday evening, Shams Charania reported the latest regarding Portis' free agency. He intends to stay with the Bucks, as the two sides have agreed to terms on an extension that could keep him in Milwaukee through 2028.
Portis missed significant time last season due to a suspension but was still a key piece for the Bucks. Across 49 appearances, he averaged 13.9 PPG and 8.4 RPG while shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc. Retaining Portis is a big positive for the Bucks as they look to maintain a competitive roster around two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.
As someone who prides themselves on physicality and intensity on the floor, Portis fits the defensive identity the Pistons are trying to build. Also, with his ability to space out beyond the arc, he could have provided versatility in J.B. Bickerstaff's frontcourt rotation. That said, it's something the Pistons couldn't dwell on anymore as he opted not to test the market.