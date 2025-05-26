All Pistons

Detroit Pistons’ Thoughts on Key NBA Free Agent Revealed

Are the Detroit Pistons interested in bringing back Dennis Schroder?

Justin Grasso

Apr 4, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Detroit Pistons guard Dennis Schroder (17) reacts and clutches his wrist after a shooting attempt against the Toronto Raptors in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
Apr 4, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Detroit Pistons guard Dennis Schroder (17) reacts and clutches his wrist after a shooting attempt against the Toronto Raptors in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images / Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
Despite losing in the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs, the Detroit Pistons aren’t expected to make any big moves at this time. In fact, running it back is a realistic pathway.

When it comes to free agency, the Pistons have been linked to Malik Beasley, who would be returning to the organization after signing a one-year deal with them last summer.

Another free agent player the Pistons are reportedly interested in signing is Dennis Schroder. While Schroder didn’t spend the entire 2024-2025 season with the Pistons, he was an important contributor down the stretch of the regular season and into the 2025 NBA Playoffs.

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Pistons are “known to have interest” in re-signing the veteran guard for 2025-2026 and potentially beyond.

Apr 21, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Dennis Schroder (17) celebrates his three point shot against the New York Knicks during the fourth quarter of game two of the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Going over the potential point guard market, Fischer reported that four prominent names, who could become available, are unlikely to leave their current situations. Players like Fred VanVleet, Josh Giddey, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden are all seeking long-term commitments from their current teams.

That could open the door for Schroder’s market to become quite competitive.

Since 2021, Schroder has had a hard time finding stability. He’s been good enough for teams to target him on the trade market, but quickly found himself becoming a trade chip shortly after moving.

During the 2021-2022 season, Schroder played for the Boston Celtics and the Houston Rockets. After spending the entire 2022-2023 season with the Los Angeles Lakers, Schroder played for the Toronto Raptors and the Brooklyn Nets in 2023-2024.

This past season, Schroder started the year with the Nets, was traded to the Golden State Warriors for 24 games, and then got re-routed to join the Pistons for his final 28-game stretch of the regular season.

Schroder came off the bench for all but eight games. He averaged 11 points and five assists during the regular season and produced 13 points per game along with 48 percent shooting from three in the 2025 NBA Playoffs.

The Pistons are going to be in the market for a backup ball-handler no matter what. Schroder proved to be fit for the job. While it seems the Pistons are early favorites to land Schroder in free agency, a lot can change after the player option deadline passes. Schroder will have a market, creating competition for Detroit.

