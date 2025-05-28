Detroit Pistons Vet Claps Back at Critics by Taking Aim at Sixers
Tobias Harris likely wasn’t shocked by the fact that a Philadelphia 76ers fan took a shot at Paul George by using his name to criticize the play of the nine-time NBA All-Star.
As George navigated through his first full season with the Sixers, he ended up in a situation similar to Tobias Harris. The veteran forward was playing on a max deal, but putting up numbers that struggled to look valuable compared to the large salary.
Harris had a decent stint with the Sixers, producing an average of 18 points, seven rebounds, and three assists on 49 percent shooting from the field in nearly 400 games. Since he was getting paid $180 million to play for the Sixers, Harris struggled to meet expectations.
As George navigated through a sea of Philly fans during the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl parade back in the winter, fans used Harris’ name as an example to take shots at George’s performance for the year. While George made it clear that he didn’t want to disrespect the Detroit Pistons forward during his recollection of the events, the nine-time All-Star understood the comments were meant to take shots at him. They will serve as motivation for next year.
As for Harris, he clapped back at the anonymous fan and those who think alike by taking aim at the Sixers and highlighting their shortcomings throughout the 2024-2025 NBA season.
via @tobias31: After the parade… 4-27 ⏰🏀➡️😂
When Harris joined the Pistons in free agency last summer, not many could’ve guessed his move to the 14-68 Pistons would place him in a more successful position than the Sixers, who maxed out Tyrese Maxey and Paul George, while adding a handful of seasoned veterans to the roster.
The Sixers, as Harris pointed out, went 4-27 after shots were taken at Harris during the Eagles’ parade. Overall, the Sixers finished the year with a 24-58 record, which placed them 13th in the Eastern Conference. The Sixers missed the playoffs for the first time since before Harris joined them in 2019.
As for Harris, he was back in the postseason with the Pistons, who had a miraculous turnaround. Detroit finished the year with a 44-38 record, which placed them sixth in the Eastern Conference.
It’s unclear which direction the Pistons and the Sixers are trending for next year, but Harris will rightfully take advantage of his opportunity to laugh off his former team’s struggles after he caught plenty of heat from the Philly fan base over the years.