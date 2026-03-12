How Detroit Will Aim To Get Another Winning Run Going Against the Sixers

The Detroit Pistons will try to start another winning streak when they host the injury-hit Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday.

Detroit ended its longest skid of what has been a solid season of four games with a dominant 138-100 win over the Brooklyn Nets on the road. The victory also served as payback for a narrow 107-105 home loss to Brooklyn the week before, when the Pistons blew a 23-point second-half lead.

This time around, Detroit left no room for a Nets comeback. The Pistons raced to a 73-40 halftime advantage and kept control throughout the second half, adding 65 more points.

Cunningham needed only 10 shots, as he finished with 21 points and 15 assists, committing just two turnovers in 26 minutes. Fellow All-Star Jalen Duren dominated inside, making nine of his 10 shots and leading Detroit with 26 points.

"The pressure that they put on people and the decisions they have to make, what the other team is willing to live with, and try to take away," Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff said.

"It put so much pressure on teams, and now, they have to send extra bodies, and then, everyone gets a chance to eat."

Despite the recent skid, Detroit still holds a 3½-game lead over the Boston Celtics for the top seed in the Eastern Conference ahead of their battle with the Sixers.

Detroit has won both meetings between the teams this season, earning 111-108 and 114-105 victories in November. Cunningham and Duren combined for 47 points in the first matchup, while neither played in the second as the Pistons relied on their depth to overcome Philadelphia.

Sixers battling for playoff position

The 76ers, meanwhile, are trying to climb out of the play-in tournament and secure a top-six spot, but injuries are complicating that effort.

The Sixers learned this week that All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey, who had 31 points the last time these two teams met, will be sidelined for at least three weeks with a finger injury.

"You can't replace Tyrese Maxey," rookie guard VJ Edgecombe said.

"He's one of one. ... Obviously, all year. It hurts for him to go down, but now everyone else has to step up. He knows it's next man up."

Center Joel Embiid is also dealing with an oblique strain, while forward Paul George remains out while serving a 25-game suspension for violating the NBA’s anti-drug policy.

Philadelphia did pick up a needed 139-129 home win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday after losing four of its previous five games.

Filling Maxey’s role as the primary ball-handler, Edgecombe finished with 21 points, five assists and three steals.