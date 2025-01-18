Detroit Pistons Will Search for Spark From Lions’ Dan Campbell
Since 2021, Dan Campbell has established himself as one of the most notable coaches in the NFL. In a league that sees a lot of changes at the head coaching position year in and year out, Campbell is carving out a long-term role for himself in Detroit as he’s helped coach the Lions into a steady contender.
The Detroit Pistons are hoping to turn their rebuild around in the NBA. They can find motivation in Campbell’s Lions, and soon, Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff hopes to get Campbell in the building to soak up some of that motivation the Lions get every day.
“I reached out to him when we first moved over here,” Bickerstaff said on FanDuel TV’s ‘Run It Back’ this week.
“We went out to watch some of their training camp stuff. I want to let him have his time and focus on what he needs to focus on because they got an opportunity here to win a Super Bowl—win a championship. When their season is over, we’ll definitely will get together and have him over here and talk to the guys to see if he can give us a little of that spark, too.”
Bickerstaff’s Pistons tenure is off to a great start already. After spending multiple seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Bickerstaff was replaced by former Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson.
Coming from a winning situation in Cleveland, Bickerstaff took on a big challenge by replacing Monty Williams in Detroit. Last year, the Pistons had won just 14 out of 82 games. They were at the bottom of the Eastern Conference and failed to come away with a top-four pick.
Still, the Pistons managed to pick up a year-one impact player in Ron Holland. They also added a couple of veterans through the trade and free agency markets. The new-look coaching staff and management team have the Pistons not only surpassed last year’s win total, they have them holding a winning record halfway through the season.
Suddenly, the Pistons have the playoffs in their sight.
They might not be in a championship-or-bust mode, but the Lions have reached that stage. After getting within arm’s reach of making the Super Bowl last season, Detroit hopes to make their run this season. This weekend, they’ll host the Washington Commanders for the Divisional Round. If all goes well, they’ll draw an NFC Championship game against the LA Rams or the Philadelphia Eagles.
Meanwhile, the Pistons will resume their run on Saturday against the Phoenix Suns shortly before the Lions kick-off.
