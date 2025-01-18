Devin Booker Reps Detroit Lions Before Suns-Pistons
Before the Detroit Lions kick off against the Washington Commanders for their first playoff action of the season on Saturday night, the Detroit Pistons will host Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns.
Booker might be on the other side of the NBA matchup in Michigan on Saturday, but he’s pulling for the hometown football team.
As Booker departed the team hotel on Saturday afternoon, he was spotted wearing a Lions jacket. The Suns supported his fit.
@Suns: For the hometown team. #OnePride
Booker’s support for the Lions doesn’t come as a shock. The Michigan-born guard has made it clear he’s a Lions fan and could even attend the Saturday night postseason matchup. With a victory, the Lions could punch their ticket to the NFC Championship game.
The winner of Commanders-Lions will face the winner of the Philadelphia Eagles vs Los Angeles Rams matchup.
Before Booker gets to some NFL action, he’ll have a battle with the Pistons, who are looking to bounce back after taking on a loss against the Indiana Pacers.
Lately, the Suns have been finding a bit of a groove after struggling throughout the final stretch of December. Heading into Saturday’s game, the Suns are 20-20. They are placed 10th in the Western Conference, tied with the Golden State Warriors, and placed half a game behind the Sacramento Kings.
As for the Pistons, they have a 21-20 record. After failing to jump over the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night, the Pistons are placed eighth in the Eastern Conference, half a game behind the Atlanta Hawks.
The Pistons and the Suns are slated for a 4 PM ET tip-off. Booker’s Lions will kick off at 8 PM ET.
