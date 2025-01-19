Devin Booker Rocked Unique Sneakers vs Detroit Pistons
Devin Booker’s homecoming on Saturday included an afternoon matchup against the Detroit Pistons and an NFL Playoff matchup between the Detroit Lions and the Washington Commanders.
As a Lions fan, Booker was living out a dream scenario.
“I don’t know how it keeps working out,” Booker said after the game.
“I caught the Tigers game—a Tiger playoff game—now a Lions playoff game. This was my dream as a kid for schedules to line up perfectly. I’m going to take full advantage of this and soak it all in.”
Booker didn’t wait until his Saturday afternoon matchup against the Pistons concluded before he started repping the Lions.
In fact, he did the opposite.
When parting from the Suns’ hotel in Detroit, Booker was spotted wearing a Lions jacket.
Then on the court, Booker was donning his signature Nike sneakers, which featured a unique addition; he was once again representing the Detroit Lions.
Booker’s wardrobe choices for the day didn’t bring the Lions luck like he had hoped.
Despite being the favorites, coming off of a first-round bye, the Lions came up short against the Commanders on Saturday.
Detroit suffered a 45-31 loss. Just like that, a 15-3 season crumbles.
Saturday was a rough day for Detroit sports. Before the Lions’ loss, the Pistons came up short against the Suns. For the second time this week, the Pistons lost by falling short 125-121.
On a bright note for Booker, he produced 35 points, five rebounds, and three assists.
With that win, the Suns improve to 21-20. Meanwhile, the Pistons are back to .500 on the year.
