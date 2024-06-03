Draymond Green Claps Back at Detroit Pistons Legend
Throughout his career, Detroit Pistons legend Rasheed Wallace has never been afraid to speak his mind. Some of his recent comments regarding the 2004 title team garnered a response fro a current player.
While on his podcast, Wallace stated that the 2004 Pistons could beat the 2017 Golden State Warriors. Despite the firepower of Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, and Klay Thompson, he feels their defense would have been physical enough to slow them down.
As Wallace's remarks made their way around social media, one member of the Warriors decided to chime in with a response. Draymond Green gave him and the Pistons credit for what they did that season, but doesn't feel they'd be able to stop their brand of offense.
Led by defensive-minded players like Ben Wallace, Chauncey Billups, and Tayshaun Prince, the '04 pistons were a team that hung their hat on that end of the floor. At point during the season, they held their opponent to under 70 points in five straight games.
As for who would win in this hypothetical matchup, it is really tough to say. The Pistons had a lineup full of capable defenders, but that Warriors team is one of the greatest ever in terms of offensive firepower.
Wallace, a former All-Star, was one of the final pieces of the 2004 championship team. He came over midway through the season after stops with with the Portland Trail Blazers and Atlanta Hawks.
Detroit would end up being a long-term home for Wallace after arriving in '04. He'd play for the Pistons for six seasons before departing for the Celtics in 2010. Wallace briefly retired before coming back in 2013 for a short stint with the New York Knicks.