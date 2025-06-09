Ex-Detroit Pistons Guard Gives Bold Take on Spurs Legend Tim Duncan
Long after his days with the Detroit Pistons, Brandon Jennings hangs around the NBA world as a member of the panel on Gilbert Arenas' podcast. He also engages with basketball fans regularly on social media, where he recently let out a bold take regarding an all-time legend.
When it comes to the best players of the 2000's, Tim Duncan should be one of the first players mentioned. The San Antonio Spurs legend is arguably the greatest power forward ever and belongs at least in the top 15 of any all-time player rankings.
Having the opportunity to play against him for years, Jennings understands how special of a talent Duncan was. Because of this, the former first-round pick took to X (formerly Twitter) to give his thoughts on just how good the Spurs icon was. He believes that Duncan is the best first overall pick in NBA history.
There is no denying that Duncan belongs in the discussion, but to put him atop the list is a bold stance. Over the years, there have been countless players taken No. 1 who have gone on to become legends in the game. The most notable name being LA Lakers forward LeBron James. Other historic first picks include Magic Johnson, Shaquille O'Neal, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Oscar Roberston.
Due to his selfless approach to the game, Duncan is still widely regarded as the model superstar franchises wish they could build around. He also put team success above his own, which led to him building up an impressive resumé. Upon retiring in 2016, Duncan finished his career as a 15-time All-Star, 15-time All-NBA, five-time champion, three-time Finals MVP, and two-time MVP.