Ex-Pistons Guard Loses Mind Over Tyrese Haliburton's Game-Tying Three
Long after his time with the Detroit Pistons, Brandon Jennings has transitioned into a career as an analyst. He was one of many who was left in awe at the finish of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.
Following their hard-fought battle in last year's playoffs, the basketball world was anxiously awaiting the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers to face off again. The series kicked off in historic fashion with a comeback that nobody saw coming.
With about three minutes left in the game, the Pacers found themselves trailing by 14. Indiana did not roll over and instead managed to fight their way back into the game. Thanks to an array of threes from Aaron Nesmith, the Pacers got back in striking distance.
In the final seconds of regulation, the Pacers shockingly found themselves with a chance to win the game. Thanks to a favorable bounce, Tyrese Haliburton got a step-back jumper to fall as time expired. Originally, the crowd thought he had won the game. Upon further review, it was called a two-point shot and forced overtime.
As this comeback ensued, Jennings was live streaming with Gilbert Arenas so they could give their thoughts on the action. When Haliburton knocked down the shot at the end of regulation, the former Pistons guard couldn't contain his excitement.
Haliburton and company managed to carry their momentum into overtime and walked out with a three-point victory. Not only have they struck first in the conference finals, but they've managed to snatch homecourt advantage away from the Knicks for the time being.
Jennings' reaction to the game's finish is a bit shocking given his connections to New York. Following his tenure with the Pistons, the Knicks were one of the final stops in his NBA career. Jennings appeared in 58 games for New York in 2017 before eventually being waived.