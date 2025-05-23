All Pistons

Ex-Pistons Guard Loses Mind Over Tyrese Haliburton's Game-Tying Three

Brandon Jennings reacts to Tyrese Haliburton's near game-winner.

Kevin McCormick

May 21, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) celebrates with teammates after tying the game in the fourth quarter to send the game to overtime against the New York Knicks during game one of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
May 21, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) celebrates with teammates after tying the game in the fourth quarter to send the game to overtime against the New York Knicks during game one of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

Long after his time with the Detroit Pistons, Brandon Jennings has transitioned into a career as an analyst. He was one of many who was left in awe at the finish of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Following their hard-fought battle in last year's playoffs, the basketball world was anxiously awaiting the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers to face off again. The series kicked off in historic fashion with a comeback that nobody saw coming.

With about three minutes left in the game, the Pacers found themselves trailing by 14. Indiana did not roll over and instead managed to fight their way back into the game. Thanks to an array of threes from Aaron Nesmith, the Pacers got back in striking distance.

In the final seconds of regulation, the Pacers shockingly found themselves with a chance to win the game. Thanks to a favorable bounce, Tyrese Haliburton got a step-back jumper to fall as time expired. Originally, the crowd thought he had won the game. Upon further review, it was called a two-point shot and forced overtime.

As this comeback ensued, Jennings was live streaming with Gilbert Arenas so they could give their thoughts on the action. When Haliburton knocked down the shot at the end of regulation, the former Pistons guard couldn't contain his excitement.

Haliburton and company managed to carry their momentum into overtime and walked out with a three-point victory. Not only have they struck first in the conference finals, but they've managed to snatch homecourt advantage away from the Knicks for the time being.

Jennings' reaction to the game's finish is a bit shocking given his connections to New York. Following his tenure with the Pistons, the Knicks were one of the final stops in his NBA career. Jennings appeared in 58 games for New York in 2017 before eventually being waived.

More Pistons on SI

feed

Published
Kevin McCormick
KEVIN MCCORMICK

Since graduating from Holy Family University with a degree in Sports Management, he's gone on to pursue a career in journalism covering the NBA. Some of his previous bylines include 97.3 ESPN, ClutchPoints, and Sportskeeda.

Home/News