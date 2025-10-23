All Pistons

Ex-Pistons Player Lands Coaching Gig With Kings’ Organization

A former Detroit Pistons player will join the Stockton Kings.

Apr 12, 2015; Auburn Hills, MI, USA; A general shot of a basketball with a Detroit Pistons logo on it during the third quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at The Palace of Auburn Hills. Pistons beat the Hornets 116-77. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-Imagn Images / Raj Mehta-Imagn Images
A former Detroit Pistons player is entering the coaching space.

According to a report, Jason Maxiell is going to join the Sacramento Kings’ G League affilaite, the Stockton Kings, as an assistant coach. This marks Maxiell’s first run at coaching at the pro level.

via @MikeAScotto: Former NBA player Jason Maxiell has joined the Sacramento Kings as an assistant coach with their Stockton Kings G League affiliate. Maxiell played 10 NBA seasons, including eight with the Detroit Pistons and one season each with the Orlando Magic and Charlotte Hornets.

Maxiell entered the NBA in 2005 out of Cincinnati. The Detroit Pistons selected him 26th overall. he ended up having a long run as a reserve during his time in Detroit.

For eight seasons, Maxiell appeared in over 500 games. He started just 175 of those matchups. The former center averaged 19.1 minutes on the court. During that time, he made 50 percent of his shots from the field, to produce 6.1 points per game.

Along with his scoring, Maxiell came down with 3.3 rebounds per game, and nearly blocked one shot per outing.

After his right-year run with the Pistons, Maxiell spent one season playing for the Orlando Magic. He played in 34 games, seeing the court for an average of 14.4 minutes. The 2014-2015 season with the Charlotte Hornets ended up being Maxiell’s final season in the NBA.

A lack of notable NBA interest after his run with the Hornets led the veteran to an overseas career. Maxiell spent a season playing in China, before wrapping up his playing career with a stint in Turkey. In 2017, Maxiell officially retired from playing basketball. He officially retired as a member of the Pistons.

The ex-Pistons player joins a Kings club that has seen a lot of success from a coaches standpoint. As far as the Stockton squad goes, the Kings finished the Tip-Off Tournament run with a 10-6 record last season. They were third in the West Division.

March 10, 2013; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Clippers power forward Blake Griffin (32) controls the ball against the defense of Detroit Pistons power forward Jason Maxiell (54) during the first half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

When the Kings reached the regular season, Stockton found plenty of success in the Western Conference. They finished the season tied with the Austin Spurs for the best record at 22-12. During the playoffs, the Kings made a successful title run.

In the Conference Semifinals round, the Kings defeated the Suns 122-114. They battled the Austin Spurs for the Western Conference Championship, winning 118-112. In the three-game series against the Osceola Magic, the Kings won the series 2-1.

