Ex-Pistons Player Lands Front Office Job With Houston Rockets
Another former member of the Detroit Pistons will take on a job with a Western Conference team’s front office.
According to The Athletic’s Kelly Iko, the veteran NBA guard DJ Augustin is set to join the Houston Rockets for a front office role. Right now, the specifics of the role are unclear.
Augustin, a former point guard, played in the NBA from 2008 to 2022. Coming out of Texas, Augustin was a first-round selection, landing on the Charlotte Bobcats as the ninth-overall pick.
Throughout his career, Augustin had many stops across the league. He joined the Pistons along the way, taking on a small stint with the team during the 2014-2015 season.
Augustin signed with the Pistons during the 2014 offseason. At the time, he landed a two-year deal, worth $6 million. He appeared in 54 games for the Pistons and picked up 13 starts. Seeing the court for an average of 24 minutes per game, Augustin averaged 11 points, five assists, and two rebounds per game. He shot 41 percent from the field and 33 percent from three.
During his debut season with the Pistons, Augustin was dealt away to the Oklahoma City Thunder. He finished the 2014-2015 season with 28 appearances with the Thunder, posting averages of seven points, two rebounds, and three assists.
Augustin would finish out his two-year deal with the Denver Nuggets, getting traded 34 games into year two of the contract.
In total, Augustin spent seasons in Charlotte, Indiana, Toronto, Chicago, Detroit, Oklahoma City, Denver, Orlando, Milwaukee, Houston, and Los Angeles with the Lakers. His final NBA season was during the 2021-2022 run, when he spent 21 games with the Lakers.
Augustin will now put his hoops knowledge and connections to the test with the Rockets.