Why Detroit Pistons stay stuck in NBA power rankings

The Detroit Pistons are 19-5 through the first 24 games of the season, which is a far cry from where they were just two seasons ago.

Despite their early-season success, they seem to have hit a wall in NBA.com writer John Schuhmann's power rankings. Once again, the Pistons sit at No. 5 behind the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets and reigning champion Oklahoma City Thunder.

"The Pistons blew a double-digit, second-half lead in Milwaukee on Wednesday (the game in which Giannis Antetokounmpo was injured in the first quarter). Detroit, however, remains in first place in the East, having avenged that loss to the Bucks with a comfortable home win on Saturday night," Schuhmann wrote.

"The Pistons are one of three teams that got two NBA Cup fill-in games against teams – Atlanta and Boston – with winning records. Their 8-3 record in games played between the 17 teams that are currently over .500 includes a 2-0 mark against the Hawks, who they’ll visit on Friday."

Detroit Pistons guard Javonte Green dribbles defended by Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Pistons don't move in NBA power rankings

The Pistons' spot in the NBA power rankings likely has more to do with the teams above them than themselves. While they have not been perfect, like when they blew a lead against the Bucks without Antetokounmpo on the court, they likely still would have been in the same spot regardless.

The Thunder have been absolutely incredible, losing just one game through the first eight weeks of the season while the Nuggets, Lakers and Rockets have all shown signs of being able to give them a run for their money in a potential playoff series.

The Pistons could be the team the Thunder run into in the NBA Finals, which would pit the No. 1 seeds in each conference if the season were to end today.

If the Pistons are dissatisfied with their placement in the power rankings, they need to play cleaner basketball. They also need to hope for a few teams above them to slip up.

However, regardless of their placement in the power rankings, the Pistons are enjoying a great season and should be very pleased with their progress thus far.

The Pistons are taking a few days off as the NBA Cup knockout stage begins, but their next game comes against the Atlanta Hawks. Tipoff is scheduled for Friday at 7:00 p.m. ET inside Little Caesars Arena. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.