Former NBA All-Star Compares Boston Celtics to '04 Detroit Pistons
The last time the Detroit Pistons reached the NBA mountaintop was back in 2004. While the group lacked star power, the rag-tag lineup managed to pull off one of the biggest upsets in finals history.
Similar to their title teams of the past, the '04 Pistons prided themselves on defense. That, along with productive play across all five positions, carried them to delivering the franchise its third championship.
Fast forward to today, and one of the top teams in the league is the Boston Celtics. After winning the title last year, they've put themselves in a good position to repeat as champions. Similar to last season, the Celtics are carried by what many consider to be the NBA's best starting five.
During a recent episode of his Gil's Arena podcast, it was discussed if there are any teams who have a starting unit capable of going toe-to-toe with Boston. The former All-Star proceeded to compare the defending champions to the Pistons' old title team.
"This reminds me of God**** Detroit Pistons too," Arenas said. "Where literally you have like five guys that the weakest one is Tayshaun [Prince], and we knew what he was on defense...It's rare when you have like a starting five."
The '04 Pistons were a well-balanced squad, led by Hall of Fame point guard Chauncey Billups. On the wing they had a pair of strong two-way players in Tayshaun Prince and Rip Hamilton. Then capping things off was the frontcourt pairing of Rasheed and Ben Wallace.
While they weren't all in action, the Pistons recently got a taste of the Celtics' dominant lineup. The two teams faced off Wednesday night with Boston walking out with a 10-point victory.