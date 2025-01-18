Former NBA All-Star Makes Cade Cunningham, Luka Doncic Comparison
When it comes to players making a rise into NBA All-Stardom for the first time in their career, Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham just might be the most talked about.
These days, just about anybody with a platform analyzing the NBA has issued props to Cunningham for the stellar season he’s having. The one-time All-Star Jeff Teague is one of the latest to comment on Cunningham.
“All-Star him,” Teague said regarding Cunningham earlier this week.
Teague even went as far as comparing Cunningham to a current NBA superstar in Dallas Mavericks guard, Luka Doncic.
“I’ve always been a fan of him,” Teague said of Cunningham. “I liked his game. I didn’t think he was better than Trae Young and stuff like that, but when I watch him play, he got that Luka [Doncic] kind of thing.”
At 25 years old, Doncic has five All-Star nods on his resume, along with five All-NBA First Team honors. Getting compared to the Slovenian superstar is a major compliment.
“He uses his body well,” Teague added. “He’s not fast, he’s strong, he’s a big guard. He knows how to create space and use his body. He makes the game look pretty easy. When I watch him play, it reminds me of Joe Johnson and those dudes. It’s like, man, it’s super easy. He just bumps you… layup. Bumps you… step-back. … He nice, bruh.”
Cunningham’s career got off to a quiet start for multiple reasons beyond his game’s transition to the NBA from college. Not only did injuries affect his progress over time, but the state of the Pistons left Cunningham’s positive performances in the dark.
During Cunningham’s third NBA season, he produced 23 points per game, along with eight assists and four rebounds. He posted All-Star averages while getting minimum attention as a potential candidate for the big game.
Not only did Cunningham improve personally in 2024-2025, but his team is finding more success as a unit. Holding a winning record halfway through the year, Cunningham’s 25 points, nine assists, and seven rebounds are deemed All-Star-worthy.
It’s unclear if Cunningham is certainly headed to the Golden State next month, but he’s definitely gaining enough recognition in year four. Sitting seventh for Eastern Conference backcourt candidates, Cunningham just needs a push from his peers and the media to punch his ticket to the big game.
