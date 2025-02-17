Funny Marco Continues to Jab at Pistons Star Cade Cunningham
This weekend, Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham had the opportunity to partake in his first All-Star Game. In the midst of an added spotlight on the former No. 1 pick, one viral internet personality continues to take aim at the emerging star.
While putting together a breakout season for the Pistons, Cunningham has become a more notable figure in the NBA. This has led to extra publicity and interviews, including a sit-down exchange with YouTube sensation Funny Marco.
During their first encounter, Funny Marco called out Cunningham for being a ball hog while putting up the best scoring numbers of his young career. The social media personality was in attendance for All-Star Weekend in Golden State, and continued this narrative aimed at the Pistons lead guard.
"I just feel like he don't pass the ball enough," Funny Marco said of Cunningham. "You need like seven field goal attempts a game, 22 is too much bro. Cade if you watching this you heard what I said, 10 at least."
It goes without saying that Funny Marco attacking Cunningham for his shooting is a bit. While the Pistons guard is averaging nearly 21 shots a game, he's also been one of the NBA's top playmakers.
Entering the All-Star break, Cunningham sits in third in the NBA in assists per game at 9.4. The only players averaging more than him are Nikola Jokic (10.2) and Trae Young (11.5).
In terms of leaps his game has made the season, Cunningham's passing has been the most noteworthy. He's set a new career-high in assists on three separate occasions, with his most now sitting at 18. That came back in December in a nail-biting win over the Miami Heat.
Cunningham has become the central hub of everything the Pistons do on offense, resulting in him posting career-highs across the board. Seeing that Detroit has had a lot of success with this style, it likely won't be changing anytime soon.