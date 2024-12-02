Giannis Antetokounmpo Monitoring Injury Before Detroit Pistons Matchup
Before the Milwaukee Bucks tipped off against the Washington Wizards on Saturday night, they wondered about the playing status of the superstar big man Giannis Antetokounmpo. Leading up to the matchup, Antetokounmpo was on the injury report due to right patella tendinopathy.
For the Detroit Pistons, Giannis’ setback is something to monitor. Next week, the two rivals are going to compete for the final NBA Cup group game in Eastern Conference B, and it’s for a chance to advance.
On Saturday night, Antetokounmpo got the nod to play against the Wizards for the Bucks. He played very well, too.
In 38 minutes of action, Giannis made 15 of his 24 field goals. He went to the free throw line for 17 shots, making 12 of them. Antetokounmpo finished the game with a game-high 42 points. He made it a triple-double night by coming down with 12 rebounds and dishing out 11 assists.
The Bucks ended up defeating the Wizards 124-114. Washington’s longest-active losing streak in the NBA stretched to 14 in a row.
Similar to the Pistons, the Bucks will now get Sunday and Monday off to prepare for Tuesday’s matchup. Heading into the game, both teams are 3-0 in NBA Cup action.
When the Pistons and the Bucks met earlier this season, the game went down to the wire and needed overtime to settle the score. In the end, Milwaukee came out on top with a 127-120 victory. Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with 35 points and 11 assists.
On the other side, Giannis had his most dominant showing of the season at that point. In 43 minutes of action, he scored 59 points on 21-34 shooting from the field and 16-17 shooting from the line. He nearly notched a triple-double by coming down with 14 rebounds and passing out seven assists.
At this point, the Bucks hold a ten-game winning streak over Detroit. The Pistons haven’t defeated the Bucks since January 2022. While Antetokounmpo’s setback is something to monitor, his availability on Saturday with two days off to follow is a good sign he could be able to play.
In Milwaukee’s 19 games this season, Antetokounmpo has just two absences. When he’s on the floor, he’s averaging 33 points, 12 rebounds, and seven assists on 61 percent shooting in 35 minutes of action.