Has Cade Cunningham Lived Up to His NBA Draft Comparison?
Despite regularly being at the bottom of the standings, the Detroit Pistons haven't had much luck in the NBA draft lottery during their rebuild. However, the one time things did go their way, they managed to secure a talent capable of leading the franchise into the future.
Back in 2021, the Pistons found themselves with the top pick in the draft. There were a handful of blue-chip prospects to choose from, but they settled on guard Cade Cunningham.
Taking Cunningham proved to be a wise decision, as he's emerged as one of the top players of his class. The 6-foot-6 point guard is fresh off a breakout campaign that ended with a playoff berth and an All-NBA nomination.
As Cunningham prepares for his fifth season with the Pistons, it's time to take a look back at where he stands in terms of his original draft comparison.
NBA player comparisons are often brought up around draft time as a way to gauge the next batch of incoming prospects. Seeing that Cunningham had been a touted player dating back to his high school days, expectations were high for him to enter the league and be an impactful talent.
As a jumbo-sized backcourt talent who can do just about everything on the floor, Cunningham's primary comp heading into the 2021 draft was Luka Doncic.
At this moment in time, it's tough to say that Cunningham has lived up to this comparison. That said, it's not entirely his fault. Doncic is on pace to become an all-time talent in NBA history, setting a very high bar to match.
Also, Cunningham's early development was derailed when he missed the vast majority of the 2023 season due to injury.
While Cunningham might not be on a similar track that Doncic was, he isn't far off. At the age of 23, he landed an All-NBA nod and is in the conversation for the league's top all-around talent. As he gets closer to his prime, he could inch closer to the lofty expectations that were set for him.
Racking up multiple All-Star and All-NBA selections to start his career, Doncic has cemented himself as one of the game's top superstars early on in his career. Cunningham is slightly behind his pace, but based on what we've seen in the last year and a half, he looks ready to start following a similar trajectory.
More Pistons On SI
NBA Analyst Makes Case for Pistons to Pursue Lauri Markkanen
Pistons' Cade Cunningham Viewed as Future MVP Candidate
WNBA Legend Reminisces With Former Pistons Star Rip Hamilton
NBA Analyst Makes 2028 Olympics Case for Pistons' Cade Cunningham
Cade Cunningham Shares Heartfelt Moment With Pistons Executive