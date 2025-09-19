WNBA Legend Reminisces With Former Pistons Star Rip Hamilton
For the last 16 years, the Detroit Pistons have been the city's primary professional basketball team. As that gets ready to change, a pair of former stars were seen looking back at the good old days online.
As most know, the Pistons were one of the Eastern Conference's top teams during the early and mid-2000s. Led by multiple future Hall of Famers, they managed to climb the mountain top and deliver the franchise a championship in 2004. That said, they weren't the only hot ticket in town at the time.
Before they were the Dallas Wings, Detroit had its own WNBA franchise in the Shock. The team was successful, capturing multiple championships, but ended up being relocated after the 2009 season.
Earlier this summer, the WNBA announced that it will be returning to Detroit as part of its expansion plans in the coming years.
In an effort to get fans excited ahead of the WNBA's return to Detroit, social media accounts have been made for the incoming team. Earlier this week, they made a post honoring the Shocks' championship victory.
Former Shock star and Basketball Hall of Famer ended up tagging Rip Hamilton in the comment section, and the two shared a heartfelt exchange looking back at when Detroit was at the top of the basketball world for men and women.
Cash played for the Shock for six seasons, landing a pair of All-Star nominations in that time. The 6-foot-1 forward also helped the franchise win the WNBA title in 2003 and 2006.
As for Hamilton, he is most known for his time with the Pistons. He was a key member of the title team in '04, providing strong two-way play in the backcourt alongside Chauncey Billups. Hamilton spent just under a decade in Detroit before moving on and finishing his career with the Chicago Bulls.
While the expansion is confirmed, Detroit fans still have to wait some time before the WNBA officially makes its return to the city. The new team is projected to be rolled out ahead of the 2029 season. They are the second phase of the incorporation of three new teams, with Cleveland kicking off in 2028 and Philadelphia in 2030.
More Pistons on SI
NBA Analyst Makes 2028 Olympics Case for Pistons' Cade Cunningham
Cade Cunningham Shares Heartfelt Moment With Pistons Executive
Ausar Thompson Gushes Over Detroit Pistons' Forward
Cade Cunningham Praises Two Key Members of Pistons' Organization
Cade Cunningham Gives High Praise to Detroit Pistons' Fanbase