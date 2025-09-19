NBA Analyst Makes 2028 Olympics Case for Pistons' Cade Cunningham
Earlier this month, former Detroit Pistons forward Tayshaun Prince was inducted into the Hall of Fame as a member of the 2008 Men's Olympic Team. Two decades later, one analyst wants to see the franchise represented on the international stage once again.
Last summer, Team USA compiled an impressive collection of stars for the 2024 Paris Olympics. It featured names like Steph Curry, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Joel Embiid. Seeing that most of these players are in the final stages of their careers, the chances of them suiting up again in 2028 are slim.
Knowing that the aging stars are likely out of the equation when the next Summer Olympics roll around, Team USA has to start searching for viable candidates now. Coming off a breakout campaign, one member of the Pistons has slowly climbed the ranks of top choices.
During a recent episode of his podcast, Zach Lowe had on Bill Simmons to discuss what the 2028 team could look like. When filling out their own rosters, the longtime analyst selected Cunningham over various other star-level talents.
"My last spot I could have gone a bunch of different directions," Lowe said. "You have established first team second team All-NBA Jalen Brunson. You have first time All-NBA player, young rising superstar Cade Cunningham...I went with I'm just going to take the most versatile, great player out of those who can defend a lot of positions, I went Cade Cunningham over Jalen Brunson."
Cunningham cemented himself as a top young talent in the NBA last season and certainly should be on Team USA's radar. Especially considering the fact that by the time the 2028 Summer Games come around, he'll be in the early stages of his prime.
Based on what we saw from him last year, there is no telling the kind of player Cunningham will be in three years.
Cunningham does have a bit of international experience under his belt, which should make him a stronger candidate for the Olympic team. Back in 2019, he suited up for Team USA in the Under-19 World Cup and helped the United States capture a gold medal.
If the Pistons guard can continue his upward trajectory moving forward, he should certainly be in the mix for a spot on the next Olympic team.
