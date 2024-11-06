Hornets Add Star LaMelo Ball to Injury Report vs Pistons
Wednesday night’s matchup between the Charlotte Hornets and the Detroit Pistons could miss the presence of the All-Star guard LaMelo Ball.
According to the Hornets’ injury report, Ball is listed as questionable. He is currently dealing with ankle soreness.
In recent seasons, Ball has battled with ankle-related concerns on numerous occasions. Last year, Ball’s injury issues forced him to miss most of the 2023-2024 NBA season. Before appearing in just 22 games last year, Ball played in only 36 games the year prior.
So far this season, Ball has appeared in every matchup for the Hornets. He’s been off to a hot start. In seven games, Ball averaged 29 points on 47 percent shooting from the field. Attempting nearly 12 threes per game, Ball has hit 39 percent of his long-range shots.
In addition to his scoring, Ball is averaging six assists and five rebounds. Defensively, he’s come up with 1.4 steals per game.
So far this season, the Hornets are 2-5. Their record doesn’t come as a shock, considering they entered the 2024-2025 season viewed as one of the Eastern Conference’s rebuilding squads.
The Detroit Pistons were in a similar position. However, they have found more success so far this season. Through eight games, the Pistons are 3-5. They formed their first win streak of the season on Monday night, with a major upset win over the Los Angeles Lakers.
On Wednesday, the Pistons are looking to make it three in a row. They are set to face an undermanned Hornets team, who will miss Mark Williams, Nick Richards, DaQuan Jeffries, and potentially LaMelo Ball. Cody Martin is also on the injury report, listed as probable due to an illness.
The Pistons and the Hornets will tip at 7 PM ET.