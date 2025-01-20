Houston Rockets Could Be Short a Starter vs Detroit Pistons
With a Monday afternoon matchup between the Houston Rockets and the Detroit Pistons approaching, the home team could be down a starter.
According to the official NBA injury report, the veteran wing Amen Thompson is dealing with calf tightness.
As of Monday morning, the Rockets consider Thompson questionable to play against Detroit.
Recently, Thompson missed his first action in weeks. When the Rockets paid a visit to the Portland Trail Blazers to close out their road trip, Thompson was not on the court.
His absence came after he was tasked with checking in for over 40 minutes in a matchup on the road against the Sacramento Kings. The Rockets lost that matchup by five points.
When the Pistons and the Rockets met earlier this season, Thompson was playing a slightly different role. The sophomore wing was coming off the bench and checked in for 23 minutes.
During that matchup, Thompson shot 2-5 from the field and 4-4 from the free throw line. He scored eight points while coming down with five rebounds and dishing out three assists.
Since late December, Thompson started transitioning to a starting role on the Rockets, seeing his playing time increase.
Since January 5, Thompson has appeared in six games. He started in all of those matchups and averaged 17 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, two steals, and two blocks.
Sitting second in the Western Conference, the Rockets are looking to improve to 29-13 against the Pistons on Monday. They have a comfortable 2.5 lead over the Memphis Grizzlies in the West.
Meanwhile, the Pistons slid to No. 9 in the Eastern Conference standings on Sunday night. With a 21-21 record, they hope to jump out of a two-game losing streak.
More Pistons on SI
Former NBA Champion's Two-Word Cade Cunningham Statement
Detroit Pistons’ Ausar Thompson First to Post Statline in NBA History
Pistons Guard's Blunt Statement on Anthony Edwards' Career-High
Detroit Pistons Making Series of Roster Moves Before Blazers Matchup