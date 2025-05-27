How Pistons Vet Will Serve as Inspiration for 9-Time NBA All-Star
Philadelphia is still talking about Tobias Harris. Despite the veteran guard packing up and taking on a second journey with the Detroit Pistons, 76ers fans still seem to carry negative feelings toward Harris.
On a recent episode of ‘Podcast P,’ Sixers forward Paul George explained a story behind a viral moment he was included in back in February. As George got caught in a crowd of Philly sports fans, who were celebrating the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl win, the nine-time NBA All-Star was criticized for his play on the court during his first stint with the Sixers.
George revealed that a fan used Harris’ name to get a negative point across.
"Said yo, we could have kept Tobias," George said. "We could have kept Tobias if you was gonna do this [expletive]. Shoutout TB, it ain't no joke at TB. It was funny, but it was some [expletive] you take to the heart."
Harris’ time spent with the Sixers included a ton of criticism. As Harris played on a max contract, and saw the deal all the way through, his lack of All-Star campaigns led the contract to look like one of the worst-value deals in the league.
Since the Sixers didn’t see major playoff success during the Harris run, the veteran forward caught a lot of heat due to his lack of personal success in the postseason with the Sixers.
Harris was a decent contributor over six seasons in Philadelphia, putting up 18 points per game on 49 percent shooting from the field and 37 percent shooting from three. He also averaged seven rebounds and three assists per game. Unfortunately, decent production on a max deal didn’t sit right with a majority of the Philly fan base.
Knowing how Philly fans feel about Harris, George understood that comment was expected to hit him with an impact. According to George, it will serve as motivation for next year, as he looks to bounce back after a rough debut run with the Sixers.