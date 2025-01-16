Indiana Pacers Starter Lands Suspension vs Detroit Pistons
The Indiana Pacers didn’t plan to play without Bennedict Mathurin on Thursday night against the Detroit Pistons. The NBA left them with no choice.
On Wednesday night, the NBA released a statement regarding the Pacers starter. The league revealed that Mathurin has been issued a punishment. He will be suspended for one game. He’s set to miss the action against the Pistons on Thursday.
“Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin has been suspended one game without pay for making inappropriate contact with and verbally abusing a game official, it was announced [on Wednesday] by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.
The incident occurred with 3:58 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Pacers’ 127-117 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Jan. 14 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mathurin will serve his suspension on Jan. 16 when the Pacers visit the Detroit Pistons.”
Unfortunately for Indiana, the Thursday night matchup marks the first absence of the 2024-2025 NBA season for Mathurin. He will miss the action coming off of a 19-point showing in the ten-point loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers at home.
When the Pacers and the Pistons opened their season, they battled it out for the first game. Mathurin checked in for 27 minutes off the bench. At the time, he accounted for 19 points and six rebounds.
The Pacers paid a visit to Detroit for the first time this season on November 29. Mathurin had 16 points in the 24-point loss to the Pistons.
With the series split, the Pistons are looking to find an edge on Thursday. Heading into the game, Detroit is on a two-game win streak after climbing above .500. They are half a game back from the Pacers, who hold a 22-19 record on the year, winning seven of their last 10 games.
The absence of Mathurin could be notable. For the most part, the Pistons are healthy, but they’ve been missing a key starter for a few weeks at this point.
Mathurin’s common rival, Jaden Ivey, is currently recovering from surgery. He got injured on January 1, and has missed the previous seven games for the Pistons. He is guaranteed to miss eight in a row, collecting another absence on Thursday.
The Pistons and the Pacers are on pace for a 7 PM ET tip.
