Injured Detroit Pistons Star Shows Positive Recovery Signs
It’s been months since the Detroit Pistons have had Jaden Ivey in the lineup. Back on January 1, the rising star guard suffered a leg injury that required surgery. As a result, Ivey hasn’t been on the court since.
Ahead of the Pistons’ Wednesday night loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder on the road, Ivey was spotted getting up shots following the team’s shootaround session. It was another good sign for the young Piston’s recovery as he looks to bounce back after his first major setback since entering the pros.
via @HuntPatterson_: Jaden Ivey getting some shots up after Pistons shootaround here in Oklahoma City:
A little under a month ago, the Pistons announced an injury update on Ivey, revealing that he would miss at least four more weeks of action. The next update should come during the final few games of the 2024-2025 regular season.
“Pistons guard Jaden Ivey continues to make progress in his recovery from a broken left fibula, which he suffered on January 1 against Orlando. His rehabilitation efforts have transitioned to include weight-bearing strengthening exercises, running progression activity and stationary shooting. Ivey’s progress will be updated in another four weeks.”
The Pistons haven’t suggested whether or not Ivey would be done for the remainder of the season. Later this month, Detroit is expected to participate in the 2025 NBA Playoffs. Ivey’s status for the postseason is one of the biggest questions for the team in early April.
Before going down with an injury, Ivey was thriving in his third season. In 30 games, he averaged 18 points on 41 percent shooting from beyond the arc. He also posted averages of four rebounds and four assists.