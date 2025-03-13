Detroit Pistons Reveal Recovery Update on Jaden Ivey
The Detroit Pistons are patiently waiting for their star guard, Jaden Ivey, to make a full recovery from the injury he suffered back in January. On March 13, the team revealed an update on the starting guard.
“Pistons guard Jaden Ivey continues to make progress in his recovery from a broken left fibula, which he suffered on January 1 against Orlando. His rehabilitation efforts have transitioned to include weight-bearing strengthening exercises, running progression activity and stationary shooting. Ivey’s progress will be updated in another four weeks.”
Ivey’s injury scare came during a 27-minute shift against the Orlando Magic on New Year’s Day. During the third quarter, Ivey was putting together an impressive outing by knocking down 8-11 shots from the field with five makes from three. He had 22 points and four assists in the eventual nine-point win over Orlando.
Ivey was stretchered off the court and went into surgery the following day. The Pistons didn’t rule out Ivey for the remainder of the year, and kept his recovery timeline on a month-to-month basis. That seems to remain the case.
The next update for Ivey could come around April 10, when the Pistons host the New York Knicks. Including Thursday’s matchup against the Washington Wizards, Ivey will miss at least 13 more games. When he receives his next evaluation, the Pistons will have just three matchups left during the regular season.
