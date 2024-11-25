Injured Pistons Player Seen Putting Work In Before Raptors Matchup
The Detroit Pistons will take on the Toronto Raptors on Monday night, potentially without their top playmaker, Cade Cunningham.
According to the Pistons injury report, Cunningham is doubtful for the matchup.
Considering the Pistons wasted no time ruling out the star guard ahead of their Saturday night matchup against the Orlando Magic, an injury report status of “doubtful” is a positive step for Cunningham.
On Monday morning, there was another positive sight for the Pistons as Cade Cunningham was spotted getting up shots at the team’s practice facility after the team’s shootaround.
Still, he’s in danger of missing his second game this season, as his injury report status hasn’t changed.
Through his first 17 games of the season, Cunningham has been one of the NBA’s most notable risers.
Seeing the court for 36 minutes a night, Cunningham has been leading the Pistons in scoring with 24 points per game. He’s been knocking down 44 percent of his shots and draining 36 percent of his threes on six attempts per game.
Along with his scoring, Cunningham has accounted for seven rebounds and nine assists per game. The veteran guard has been climbing the Pistons’ triple-double leaderboard throughout the first month of the year.
In their first game without Cunningham this year, the Pistons came up short with an 11-point loss against the Orlando Magic. They took on their third straight loss.
Monday’s game will be a rematch between the Raptors and the Pistons. In their first meeting, Detroit went into Toronto and took away a four-point victory. In that game, Cunningham scored 15 points while dishing out ten assists and grabbing six rebounds.
The Pistons and the Raptors are set to tip-off at 7 PM ET.