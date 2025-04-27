Isaiah Stewart’s Initial Injury Status for Pistons-Knicks Game 4
After playing the majority of the 2024-2025 NBA season, Detroit Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart started experiencing physical setbacks down the stretch of the regular season. After missing the final two games, Stewart’s availability in his first playoff run seemed to be in jeopardy.
The Pistons kept Stewart off the injury report heading into Game 1 against the New York Knicks. He checked in off the bench for nearly 19 minutes. While Stewart had a strong defensive showing, it was apparent he wasn’t physically at his best.
During the fourth quarter, Stewart stuck to the bench with two points, five rebounds, and two blocks as a plus-eight on the floor. He watched the Pistons’ late lead slip away, resulting in a 1-0 series lead for the Knicks.
After the game, Pistons coach JB Bickerstaff noted that the team felt they needed to be cautious with Stewart’s health. Therefore, he was held out for the remainder of the matchup. After the game, Stewart reportedly received an MRI on his knee.
There wasn’t anything too concerning revealed, but Stewart has been listed as day-to-day for a week now. Heading into Game 2, Stewart was initially questionable before getting ruled out. The trend continued for Game 3, and will be the same for Game 4.
According to the official NBA injury report, Stewart is once again questionable to play for the Pistons against the Knicks on Sunday afternoon.
“Not having him, obviously, that’s something that takes a lot away from us,” Pistons guard Cade Cunningham said about Stewart after Game 3. “But it’s next-man-up mentality.”
The Pistons have received some quality minutes from the third-string center, Paul Reed. Fortunately for Detroit, Reed is one of the very few players on the team who carries playoff experience with him. Still, the absence of Stewart is a big hit for Detroit’s defense.
The Pistons and the Knicks will tip off at 1 PM ET on Sunday. Stewart will likely be a game-time decision.