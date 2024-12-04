Jayson Tatum's Official Playing Status vs Detroit Pistons Revealed
Fresh off their final NBA Cup game, the Detroit Pistons find themselves with a quick turnaround. They're back in action Wednesday to take on the Boston Celtics.
This is the second time this season the Pistons take are taking on the defending champions, last facing off back in October. However, they are going to be without one of their top players. Leading up to the matchup, Jayson Tatum was listed as questionable with a right knee injury. Prior to tip-off, the Celtics announced that the All-Star foward is officially out against Detroit.
The Celtics have been one of the top teams in the league this season, entering Wednesday with a 17-4 record. A major catalyst in their success has been the play of Tatum, who has been among the NBA's best individual performers. Through his first 21 games, he is averaging 28.4 PPG, 8.6 RPG, and 5.6 APG.
While Tatum might be out, the Celtics still have an abundance of firepower at their disposal. Leading the charge for the Celtics will be Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis, and Derrick White.
The Pistons, though fatigued, will have most of their rotation at their disposal. Having just recently returned from an extended time on the sidelines, Ausar Thompson will not be in action against the Celtics.
So far this season, the second leg of back-to-backs has been an uphill battle for the Pistons, winning just one of five matchups so far this season. They'll find themselves with a tough matchup again, taking on the reigning champions.
Seeing how most of their games have gone this season, the Pistons don't have any intentions on simply rolling over in this back-to-back. Cade Cunningham and compaby will be doing everything they can to see how they stack up against Boston.