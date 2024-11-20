JB Bickerstaff Explains Critical Decision With Starting Five vs Bulls
As the Detroit Pistons battled it out against the Miami Heat for their first set of NBA Cup action last week, the veteran forward Tim Hardaway Jr. went down with a head injury. While it was a scary sight, Hardaway wasn’t anticipating a long-term absence. The veteran was diagnosed with a head laceration.
For the next three games, the Pistons rolled without Hardaway on the court. In his absence, JB Bickerstaff looked to utilize Malik Beasley in the starting five.
All season long, Beasley has been a high-volume shooter for the Pistons. Leading up to his first start, the veteran was averaging 12 shots from the field in 12 games. When he got the promotion against his former team, the Milwaukee Bucks, Beasley launched 17 shots in 44 minutes. He shined with a 26-point double-double outing.
For the next two games, Bickerstaff kept Beasley in the lineup. Against the Toronto Raptors, Beasley made 53 percent of his shots to score 20 points. In the following game against the Washington Wizards, he knocked down 63 percent of his shots to score 26 points. It was the second time this season he scored over 25 points.
When Hardaway returned to the Pistons’ rotation for Monday’s matchup against the Chicago Bulls, Beasley went back to having a bench role. Before the game, Bickerstaff explained the decision behind utilizing Hardaway in the starting five once again, despite Beasley’s hot streak.
“If you’re injured and you are a starter, you come back and you’ll be a starter,” Bickerstaff told reporters.
Recency bias might lead people to believe Hardaway was the wrong pick for the starting five on Monday against the Bulls, but Hardaway was off to an impressive first run with the Pistons since he made his debut in late October.
Prior to the injury, Hardaway averaged 13 points while shooting 46 percent from three.
There was some rust for Hardaway on Monday night. He checked in for 30 minutes and made just one of the ten shots he attempted from the field. He went scoreless from three after taking eight shots from deep in the Pistons’ loss against the Bulls.
While Beasley continued to thrive as he scored 21 points on 42 percent shooting, the Pistons are likely to continue rolling with Hardaway in the starting five. The Pistons are set to return to the court on Thursday night to face the Charlotte Hornets.