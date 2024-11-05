JJ Redick’s Pregame Statement on Pistons Proved to be Spot-On
Heading into Monday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers, the Detroit Pistons were viewed as underdogs considering the circumstances.
For one, the Pistons were fresh off of an afternoon matchup on the road against the Brooklyn Nets. While they collected a victory on Sunday, it’s never easy for a team to pick up two in a row when they are on the second leg of a back-to-back after traveling.
The fact the Lakers were entering the matchup with a winning record and an early MVP candidate cleared for action didn’t get the Pistons a better look from the public.
Still, entering Monday’s game, the Lakers weren’t taking the Pistons lightly. Despite Detroit coming off of a 14-win season, Lakers head coach JJ Redick made it clear his team viewed the Pistons in a different light this year.
“There’s no question they’re a better team than they were last year,” Redick told reporters, according to Coty Davis of Detroit News. “The vets that they added, plus their young guys playing at a high level...They’re a good team, and JB is a great coach."
Redick’s comments crediting the Pistons will age well after a Detroit victory against Los Angeles.
Once again, the Pistons proved they are not to be slept on this year. For most of Monday’s action, Detroit remained in the driver’s seat and even led LA by as many as 20 points.
Detroit still has a lot to work on as their young core develops further, but they continue to prove they can be a threat when they get everything clicking consistently.
The young guys did their thing, beginning with the starting backcourt of Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey. Cunningham logged a double-double with 17 points and 11 assists, while Jaden Ivey produced 26 points on 10-16 shooting from the field.
The rookie forward Ron Holland had a standout performance coming off the bench as he produced 12 points on offense while snatching four rebounds and two steals on defense.
Then, the seasoned veterans played their complementary roles well. Tim Hardaway’s shooting remains a major plus, as he knocked down four of his eight threes. Tobias Harris struggled from deep, but he still produced 15 points in 30 minutes of action.
The Pistons still have plenty to improve on, but their 3-5 start is surely promising. They’ll return to the court on Wednesday for a matchup against the Charlotte Hornets.