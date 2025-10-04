Detroit Pistons Coach Opens Up on Excitement For 2026 Season
After a six-year run with the Cleveland Cavaliers, J.B. Bickerstaff found himself in search of the next chapter of his coaching career when he was dismissed in 2024. He quickly landed on his feet with the Detroit Pistons, and the two seem to be a great match.
During his time with the Cavaliers, Bickerstaff helped turn them from a young rebuilding team to a potential title threat in the Eastern Conference. Once again armed with a young squad in need of leadership, he is hoping to have similar success in Detroit.
Bickerstaff's Pistons tenure kicked off in impressive fashion, as he was able to help the team complete a historic turnaround. Along with tripling their win total, Detroit made a postseason appearance for the first time since 2019.
Coming off such a successful first season, the longtime coach is eager to get back to work in hopes of building something special.
This week, the Pistons began ramping up for the 2026 season with training camp. As the action rages on, Bickerstaff opened up on how he's feeling heading into year two with Detroit.
Bickerstaff hasn't been shy about his eagerness for things to officially get underway, noting it's the most excited he is for a new season in his entire coaching career.
“I told our guys, this is my 22nd year,” Bickerstaff said, per NBA.com. “And this is the most excited I’ve been to start a season...What we started last year – their energy, their spirit, their commitment over the summer to want to improve and want to get back on the court and do this again – I’m feeding off their energy. I can tell how excited they are and I’m just as excited.”
Given the current trajectory of the franchise, Bickerstaff is right to be excited. The Pistons' young core got another summer of training under their belt, with a good portion of it being together prior to camp. Not to mention, they are being led by a budding superstar in Cade Cunningham.
Based on how last season unfolded, Bickerstaff is facing expectations to keep Detroit trending upward. If the core is able to advance in its development, they should be able to climb a couple of spots in a weakened Eastern Conference.
