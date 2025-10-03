Pistons Earn Respectable Spot in Latest NBA Power Rankings
As the 2026 season gets ready to begin, things are much different for the Detroit Pistons than they were this time last year. Coming off an extremely successful 2025 campaign, the young group finds itself facing real expectations for the first time.
After posting the league's lowest win total the season prior, the Pistons drastically altered the trajectory of the franchise. Between J.B. Bickerstaff taking over as head coach and Trajan Langdon adding new complementary pieces, Detroit was a far more competitive squad.
Led by an emerging star in Cade Cunningham, the Pistons were able to become the first team in league history to triple its win total in a year. They also clinched a postseason spot for the first time since 2019, but ended up being eliminated in the first round at the hands of the New York Knicks.
Moving forward, the Pistons will look to capitalize on their newfound momentum as they attempt to keep climbing the ranks in the Eastern Conference.
After establishing themselves as a competitive squad last season, the Pistons are no longer looked at as an afterthought. Instead, they've earned the respect of their peers and emerged as a dark horse team in the Eastern Conference.
As the preseason gets underway, Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report decided to put together an updated NBA Power Rankings list. The Pistons land in the top half of the league, slotting in at No. 13. Just ahead of them are the Atlanta Hawks, San Antonio Spurs, and LA Clippers.
That doesn't rule out another move in the right direction, though. Cade Cunningham is barely 24 years old and coming off his first All-Star appearance. His developmental arrow should still be pointed up. And he has some obvious areas where he can improve (shooting consistency and ball security).
If he gets better on those fronts and other young players such as Jalen Duren, Jaden Ivey and Ausar Thompson make even marginal gains, the Pistons could push toward 50 wins in 2025-26.
Looking ahead to the new season, the Pistons are a team that can slowly climb this list as the year goes on. Between Cunningham's continued growth and a weakened conference, the window for Detroit to establish itself as a threat in the East is now.
