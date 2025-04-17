Kendrick Perkins Gives High Praise to Pistons Star Cade Cunningham
In the midst of his breakout season, Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham landed his first All-Star nomination. Cementing himself as a star-level talent in the NBA, one analyst thinks this isn't the only accolade coming his way this year.
At the end of last season, Cunningham looked like he was getting ready to turn a corner in his development. Following a fully healthy offseason, he carried that momentum into this year. Along with putting together his best year in the pros, Cunningham led the Pistons to the postseason for the first time since 2019.
While playing in 70 games, Cunningham posted averages of 26.1 PPG, 6.1 RPG, and 9.1 APG. He was undoubtedly one of the top all-around performers in the league, finishing tied for fifth in triple-doubles with nine.
With the regular season officially wrapped up, analysts have begun tossing out their predictions for All-NBA teams. In a recent post on X, Kendrick Perkins broke down who he feels should be on the First Team. It featured a pair of MVP candidates in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic, along with the Pistons star.
Based on his strong play this season, Cunningham certainly has a strong case to be on an All-NBA team this year. However, making the first team might be tough. Seeing that this is his first time receiving such an honor, more established stars could end up getting selected over him.
At his current trajectory, Cunningham is likely to be a fixture in All-NBA debates for years to come. Only time will tell where voters end up placing him following his career year. In the meantime, the young guard is preparing to further showcase his talents under the bright lights of the postseason.