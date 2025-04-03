Kendrick Perkins Puts Cade Cunningham in MVP Conversation
Already securing an All-Star nod this year, many feel Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham has more personal accolades coming down the pike. In the midst of a breakout campaign in the NBA, one former player turned analyst has him in the discussion for the league's most prestigious award.
With less than 10 games to go in the season, Kendrick Perkins went on NBA Today Wednesday and gave his top five candidates for MVP. At the top of the list were players like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic. That said, Cunningham ended up making an appearance on the list at No. 5.
"This man is averaging 25 points, nine assists, and six rebounds right now," Perkins said. "Has made this team relevant again. A bonafide superstar in the making, I got Cade Cunningham at No. 5."
As Perkins mentioned, Cunningham has led the charge on what has become a historic turnaround for the Pistons this season. On top of that, he's been one of the NBA's top all-around talents. In the 66 games he's played in, Cunningham is averaging 25.7 PPG, 6.1 RPG, and 9.2 APG. The Pistons star is also tied for third in triple-doubles this season (9) with Domantas Sabonis and Josh Hart.
With players like SGA and Jokic putting together historic seasons, it's unlikely Cunningham will end up entering the MVP discussion realistically. That said, being put on a list like this is a testament to how much his stock has gone up in the league.
When all is said and done, it wouldn't be surprising for Cunningham to walk away with some fourth or fifth places for MVP. This should be one of two awards he receives votes for, also viewed as a favorite to win Most Improved Player.