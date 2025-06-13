Kentucky Basketball Player Lands Interest From Detroit Pistons
As the Detroit Pistons prepare for the 2025 NBA Draft, they are taking a different approach this year, thanks to their success during the 2024-2025 season.
There won’t be an early first-round pick in story for Detroit. Not only did they overachieve and finish outside of the lottery, but they ended up losing their protected pick to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Now, the 37th overall pick is the range the Pistons are recruiting for. Recently, the team hosted a Kentucky basketball forward, Andrew Carr, according to the Detroit Free Press.
While Carr finished his college career at Kentucky, he started his freshman year at Delaware. The stint with Delaware would last two seasons before Carr transferred to Wake Forest. In his final season at Wake Forest, Carr appeared in 35 games as a starter. He posted averages of 14 points, seven rebounds, and two assists.
Ahead of his senior season, Carr made one last move to join the Kentucky Wildcats. He started in 29 of the 35 games he played. Seeing the court for 24 minutes per game, Carr posted averages of 10 points, five rebounds, and two assists while shooting 54 percent from the field.
While Carr is expected to be in play when the Pistons go on the clock with their second-round pick, it was suggested he could be an Exhibit 10, or two-way candidate.
When the Pistons went on the clock for their second-round selection last year, they took a chance on Wake Forest’s Bobi Klintman. Klintman signed a standard deal with Detroit. He showed plenty of promise during the NBA Summer League, but injuries prevented him from making his preseason debut.
Klintman spent most of his rookie season playing in the NBA G League when he got healthy again.
If Carr ends up in Detroit, he would likely spend plenty of time with the Motor City Cruise.