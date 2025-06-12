All Pistons

Kevin Durant Trade Suitors Revealed: Are Detroit Pistons in the Mix?

Could the Detroit Pistons get in the mix of a Kevin Durant trade market?

Justin Grasso

Feb 14, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) looks on against the Detroit Pistons at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Feb 14, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) looks on against the Detroit Pistons at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Soon, the NBA will see what’s next for Kevin Durant. As the former MVP’s time with the Phoenix Suns is expected to come to an end, the trade market for the notable veteran superstar is forming.

Lately, some analysts have kicked around the idea of the Pistons potentially making a run at Durant. With a list of suitors revealed, are the Pistons in the mix for Durant?

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Pistons are not a team worth mentioning in that club right now. The teams that have “expressed interest” are the Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs, Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, and the New York Knicks.

Jan 18, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) shoots the ball over Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley (5) during the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images / David Reginek-Imagn Images

Charania added that “several wild-card suitors” have inquired over the past week or so, but those organizations were not revealed.

Could the Pistons be Wild Cards in the Kevin Durant Trade Market?

Simply making an inquiry should be seen as standard practice in NBA deal-making. If Trajan Langdon reached out to the Suns to see what it would take to land Durant, then he’s simply doing due diligence like any logical President of Basketball Ops would do.

The chances of the Pistons being willing to make a deal for Durant are slim. First, it would cost several players to match salaries. Durant’s contract is worth nearly $55 million this year. Since he’s in the final year of his deal, he’s either a rental or a hefty multi-year investment at age 37 when the next season starts.

Durant doesn’t match Detroit’s timeline. While the Pistons are way more competitive than they were before, they don’t seem to be a Durant addition away from winning the NBA Finals. Trajan Langdon’s public comments typically lean toward the Pistons remaining patient and banking on the development of their homegrown players. A Durant deal would surely go against that blueprint.

