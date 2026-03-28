What To Watch For in Detroit Pistons Road Test Against Minnesota Timberwolves

The Detroit Pistons continue to play at a high level without their star, Cade Cunningham. With Thursday night’s 129-108 win over the New Orleans Pelicans, the Pistons improved their record to 4-1 without Cunningham.

The only thing standing between the Pistons having an undefeated record without Cade Cunningham is Jalen Duren's putback shot, coming up an inch short in a 130-129 overtime loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

When adversity has hit the Pistons, the team has responded by continuing to stack wins in their pursuit of clinching the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference for the first time since the 2006-07 NBA season.

Pistons Adversity Will Be Put To Test Against Minnesota Timberwolves

sMar 20, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) gets pressured by Golden State Warriors guard De'anthony Melton (8) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

That adversity will be put to the test again on Saturday when the Pistons face one of the top teams in the Western Conference, the Minnesota Timberwolves, on the road. Much like the Pistons, the Timberwolves are primed to make a deep playoff run.

The Timberwolves enter Saturday’s matchup with a 45-28 overall record and are currently the fifth seed in the Western Conference. Anthony Edwards is having another valuable season for the Timberwolves, as he is currently ranked third in the NBA in scoring, averaging 29.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game for Minnesota.

Edwards has recently been dealing with a knee injury and will miss Saturday's game against the Pistons. With his absence, the Timberwolves will have to rely on several of their other stars to defeat the Pistons.

Timberwolves Players To Watch Against Pistons

Mar 25, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (1) celebrates the basket by forward Julius Randle (30) against the Houston Rockets in overtime at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

Fresh off their impressive performance last season, leading the Timberwolves to the Western Conference Finals, before falling to the eventual NBA champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder, Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert continue to have an impact for Minnesota this season.

Gobert leads the Timberwolves in both rebounds (11.5) and blocks (1.7) this season. Gobert’s field goal percentage of 69.3 percent is also ranked the best in the NBA. The matchup between Gobert and Duren, two players who excel defensively, will be one of the top matchups to watch on Saturday.

Randle leads the Timberwolves in assists, averaging 5.1 per game. He has also been an efficient scorer for the Timberwolves this season, averaging 21.1 points per game. What makes the Timberwolves so dangerous is their talented depth.

Outside of Edwards, Gobert, and Randle, four other Timberwolves average double figures in scoring this season, including Jaden McDaniels (14.8 PPG), Naz Reid (13.7 PPG), Ayo Dosunmu, and Donte DiVincenzo (12.3 PPG).

All four players present a challenge for the Pistons in Saturday’s matchup. The tip-off between the Pistons and Timberwolves is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. ET from the Target Center, with the game broadcast on ABC.