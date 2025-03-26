Key Bucks Player’s Absence vs Denver Nuggets Could Impact Pistons
As the Detroit Pistons have their sights set on the Eastern Conference’s fifth seed, each game matters at this moment. The Pistons exceeded the Milwaukee Bucks’ win total in late March with a victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night.
Now, a matchup between the Bucks and the Denver Nuggets becomes critical for Detroit’s playoff race, as a loss would knock the Bucks down to 32 losses, tying the Pistons in that department.
For Milwaukee, Wednesday’s game has some tough circumstances. Not only will the Bucks miss their star guard Damian Lillard, who has been ruled out indefinitely, but they’ll also be without Giannis Antetokounmpo as the superstar deals with a foot sprain.
Although Giannis is a frequent presence on the Bucks’ injury report, he’s only missed small stretches of action on two occasions.
In late December, he missed four games in a row before playing in 17 straight matchups. Before the All-Star break, Antetokounmpo missed six games in a row leading up to the week-long break. He returned for the Bucks’ first game back and hasn’t missed a game since.
Over the past 18 games, Antetokounmpo has averaged 27 points, six assists, and 12 rebounds. He’s helped the Bucks to an 11-7 record since the break.
It’s unclear how severe Antetokounmpo’s setback is, but he’s set to miss his first game since February 12 on Wednesday. Against a tough Nuggets team, the Bucks could find themselves struggling to keep the Pistons out of their spot.
The Bucks and the Nuggets are slated for a 9 PM ET tip.