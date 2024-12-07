Key Knicks Player Returns From Injury Ahead of Detroit Pistons Matchup
After a two-day break, the Detroit Pistons will return to the floor on Saturday night for a matchup with the New York Knicks. On Thursday, the Knicks had a key player return to action ahead of their battle against the Charlotte Hornets.
Precious Achiuwa has been dealing with a hamstring strain since the start of the 2024-2025 NBA season. Ahead of Thursday’s game, the veteran planned to warm up with intentions of making his debut. Sure enough, he did.
Checking in off the bench for a little over 12 minutes, Achiuwa eased his way back into action. The veteran made just one of his four shots from the field, scoring two points. He also collected four rebounds and dished out one assist.
New York dominated its Thursday matchup against the Hornets. To advance to 14-8 on the year, the Knicks came away with a 125-101 victory.
This season, the Knicks have benefitted from the offseason blockbuster trade for Karl Anthony-Towns, but they have still lacked depth in the front court. With injuries to Precious Achiuwa and Mitchell Robinson, the Knicks have eyed December as a month that both veterans could be back in action.
Fortunately for them, Achiuwa is making his way back and could be in the mix on Saturday night when the Pistons and the Knicks battle it out.
Lately, Detroit has struggled a lot. After an impressive victory over the Indiana Pacers last Friday, Detroit suffered a blowout loss against the Philadelphia 76ers. Then, in their NBA Cup action against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Pistons fell short with another double-digit loss.
A Wednesday night matchup against the Boston Celtics didn’t go their way either. At this point, the Pistons are on a three-game skid and have lost seven of their last ten games. Their next matchup comes against a Knicks team that’s on a four-game win streak and has already found success over the Pistons this year.
On November 1, the Knicks visited the Pistons and laid a 128-98 beatdown. New York has 16 straight wins over the Pistons at this point.