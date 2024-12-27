Kings Make Call on Star Player’s Status vs Detroit Pistons
For Thursday night’s game, the Sacramento Kings are going to be without a key player against the Detroit Pistons. The veteran center Domantas Sabonis will not be in the lineup.
When the Kings went through their morning shootaround session on Thursday, Sabonis was noticeably absent. Sacramento added him to the injury report, downgrading his status to questionable. According to the official NBA injury report, Sabonis is dealing with an illness.
Just a couple of hours before the two teams are set to tip-off, the Kings announced they had updated Sabnonis’ status. He will not be a part of the action on Thursday.
This season, Sabonis has missed action just twice. His first absence came on November 16, when the Kings hosted the Utah Jazz. Without him, the Kings defeated the Jazz with a four-point win.
Two nights later, the Atlanta Hawks went into Sacramento and took down a Sabonis-less squad with a one-point win. Since then, Sabonis has been back in action and hasn’t missed a game in over a month.
In 28 matchups this season, Sabonis has averaged 21 points on 60 percent shooting from the field. From three, Sabonis has attempted about two shots per game. He’s shooting from three at a 42 percent clip.
Along with his scoring, Sabonis is averaging a double-double, producing 14 rebounds per game. In the playmaking department, he’s been dishing out six assists per outing.
The Kings are currently in a rut, losing their last four games. While the sample size without Sabonis is small, Sacramento is 1-1 in games he hasn’t played this year.
The Pistons are searching for their third win in a row against Sacramento on Thursday. The two teams are set to battle it out at 10 PM ET.