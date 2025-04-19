Knicks Coach Reflects on Being Overwhelming Favorites vs Pistons
Heading into their first playoff series in six years, the Detroit Pistons find themselves as big underdogs against the New York Knicks. Despite what the outside perception might be, one coach refuses to lose any focus before this round-one matchup.
Following a pair of blockbuster moves over the summer, the Knicks look to contend for a championship in 2025. Led by a pair of stars in Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, they finished the regular season with the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference. As New York begins its quest for a title, they have to face off against a young Pistons team looking to make a statement.
As the more experienced squad, many are siding with New York to advance. Following practice on Friday, Tom Thibodeau was asked his thoughts on his team being the lopsided favorites. He feels it doesn't mean anything and that the group can't get caught up in praise or criticism.
"It doesn't mean anything," Thibodeau said. "The only thing that matters is what we think. Whether it's praise or criticism, it's all the same. Just lock in to what we have to lock into...Don't get drunk with emotion, with praise."
Seeing that the Pistons are a young team with nothing to lose, the Knicks are smart not to overlook Detroit heading into this series. Especially considering this is a group New York struggled against in the regular season. Cade Cunningham and company took care of business against the Knicks all year, winning three of the four matchups between these squads.
Both sides are going through their final preparations now before taking the floor at Madison Square Garden for Game 1 Saturday night.