Knicks Star Claps Back at ‘Foul-Baiting’ Criticism vs Detroit Pistons
Accusations of foul-baiting are nothing new for New York Knicks All-Star, Jalen Brunson. Like many of the NBA’s most notable stars, Brunson’s ability to draw fouls at a high rate has landed him in a category of players who are frequently criticized.
The first round series between the Detroit Pistons, and the Knicks have amplified those discussions. Whether it’s NBA fans on social media sounding off as they watch the games, or one of the head coaches involved bringing up the way fouls are getting called or not called, Brunson has become the face of it all.
How does the All-Star guard feel about it?
“It’s part of the game,” he told reporters ahead of Game 5. “When you have guys who are 6-foot-7, 6-foot-8, freak athletes, long arms, all that, they’re gonna use that to their advantage. My advantage, I feel like it’s my strength, is the way I’m able to use my footwork and play off-balance and just find different angles to attack. I don’t know how else to say it, but I like the way how I’m able to use my body to get off defenders and find ways to adapt.”
Heading into Game 5, Brunson is leading the NBA in free-throw attempts per game with nine per outing. When it comes to the Detroit Pistons, their leader, Cade Cunningham, is tied for sixth in that category this postseason, attempting six per game.
Following New York’s Game 2 loss against the Pistons, Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau complained about the way the game was getting called, pointing out that Cunningham had 12 free throws on the night. While it was more than Brunson, the Knicks star still had 11 himself.
In the following game, Brunson managed to get to the line for 13 shots, which was 10 more than Cunningham. Throughout the Detroit stretch, Brunson outscored Cunningham from the charity stripe 13-5.
While the criticism surrounding the Knicks and their star might be loud, Brunson is shrugging it off. At the end of the day, the Knicks are looking to make a run. So far, they are on a solid path as they have a 3-1 lead over the Pistons, who are fighting to stay alive on Tuesday night in Game 5.