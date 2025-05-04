Knicks Star Jalen Brunson Takes on Final Jab at Detroit Pistons
Coming off a historic campaign in the regular season, the Detroit Pistons found themselves matched up with the New York Knicks to kick off the playoffs. Following a highly competitive series, one opposing star jabbed at the team on social media.
As one of the premier stars in this matchup, Jalen Brunson was one player many zeroed in on. The Knicks star shined through the majority of this series and is a big reason why New York survived to the next round.
Brunson's biggest moment in the series came in the final moments of Game 6. With things evened up with under a minute to go, the Knicks called on the Clutch Player of the Year to deliver for them. Brunson managed to do just that, shaking off Ausar Thompson to knock down a game-winning three.
The Pistons had a chance to tie the game after Brunson's shot but ended up turning the ball over. This crushing defeat marked the end of what had been an impressive 2025 campaign for them.
Following the series, many members of the Knicks applauded the Pistons for how hard they competed this year. That said, Brunson still decided to take a slight dig at Detroit on Instagram. He posted a series of photos from Game 6 with the caption "Recovery Track 9." This is in reference to an Eminem album, an artist based out of Detroit, and the song is "No Love."
Brunson caused problems for the Pistons all series, averaging 31.5 PPG and 8.2 APG across the six games. Now that the Knicks have finally put away the young and scrappy Detroit squad, they begin preparing for a second-round showdown with the reigning champion Boston Celtics.