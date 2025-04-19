Knicks Star Shuts Down Thibodeau Hot Seat Buzz Before Pistons Series
After the New York Knicks front office made multiple major moves over the past year to build a top-heavy team around the All-Star guard, Jalen Brunson, they’ve welcomed expectations of becoming NBA championship contenders. For the head coach, Tom Thibodeau, they could place a lot of pressure on him this postseason.
While there haven’t been suggestions that Thibodeau’s seat in New York is hot, many have wondered if that could be the case after a series against the Detroit Pistons or potentially in the second round, depending on what happens.
Outsiders might be entertaining that narrative, but Brunson surely won’t add any legs to it.
“Everyone’s entitled to their own opinions,” the Knicks star told reporters this week. “I’m a big Thibs supporter. This is who I am and that’s what I’ll be.”
When Brunson joined the Knicks in 2022-2023, he was fresh off a four-year run with the Dallas Mavericks. The Knicks had just wrapped up a 37-45 year, missing the playoffs just one season after being one-and-done as the third seed.
Since Brunson arrived, the Knicks have made the playoffs every year. The star guard credited his head coach for the impact he’s had over that time.
“He means a lot [to the Knicks’ success]. I’ll say, individually, he means a lot to my career,” Brunson added. “
“He spent a decent amount coaching KAT in Minnesota. There are a lot of players who can say they’ve definitely benefited from times in their careers. I think as a team, we’re always in a position where we can compete in the postseason. Since I’ve been here, he’s very prepared. He’s a very prepared individual. He’s done a lot for my career. I’m always going to be a supporter. Always. Even when he annoys me, always.”
Under Thibodeau’s management, the Knicks have yet to make to the Eastern Conference Finals. After winning in the first round over the past two seasons, the Knicks have come up short in six and seven games in round two.
While New York is the more experienced team and a higher seed compared to the Pistons this year, the Knicks winning isn’t a sure thing. Detroit has stunned its opponents all year long, and they hope to make some noise in the postseason. A first-round exit for a talented Knicks roster would surely create some big questions.