Knicks Trade Places Former Pistons Veteran Back in Free Agency
The New York Knicks and the Minnesota Timberwolves swapped stars on Friday night. Karl Anthony-Towns is entering a new situation for the first time in his career, while Julius Randle heads to his fourth team since entering the league in 2014.
In addition to the players that were traded, there are a couple of Knicks who are set to hit the free agency market as the roster shuffling continues. One of them happens to be a former member of the Detroit Pistons.
Marcus Morris hit the free agency market when it opened up back in July. While he was linked to several teams, the veteran waited a while before he got an offer. Eventually, Morris signed with the New York Knicks on a non-guaranteed deal.
The 35-year-old forward was set to compete for a roster spot in training camp. Unfortunately, his time with the team was cut short as the Knicks announced he would be waived on Saturday, less than 24 hours after the trade was reported.
Last season, Morris started the year with the LA Clippers. After failing to make his debut before November, Morris was dealt to the Philadelphia 76ers in the deal that landed the Clippers James Harden.
With Philadelphia, Morris saw the court for 37 games. He averaged seven points and three rebounds on 40 percent shooting from deep in 17 minutes of action. At the 2024 trade deadline, the Sixers used Morris in a trade, sending him to the San Antonio Spurs. The veteran was waived by the rebuilding San Antonio squad.
Eventually, Morris landed within the Pistons division on the Cleveland Cavaliers. He appeared in 12 games down the stretch of the regular season and played in nine postseason matchups for the Cavs. While the Cavaliers were reportedly showing interest in bringing Morris back, he attempted to go through a second stint with the Knicks.
Morris entered the NBA in 2011, joining the Houston Rockets as the 14th overall pick in the NBA Draft. During his second season, he ended up on the Phoenix Suns. The 2015-2016 season was Morris’s first with the Pistons. He played in Detroit through 2017.
When in Detroit, Morris averaged 14 points on 35 percent shooting from three, He also accounted for five rebounds and two assists per game in 159 matchups. Since his Detroit days, Morris played for the Boston Celtics, Knicks, Clippers, Sixers, and the Cavs. He’s back on the free agency line and searching for his ninth franchise.