LA Lakers Hire Potential Pistons Coaching Candidate
After seeing their first head coaching offer get rejected, the Los Angeles Lakers have pivoted to another candidate and took a prospect off the market for the Detroit Pistons.
According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers are hiring JJ Redick to become the organization’s next head coach. Redick will replace Darvin Ham after two seasons.
On Wednesday, the Pistons called it quits with Monty Williams after just one season. Once it became the evident the Pistons were going put together a search for a new head coach, reports indicated that Redick could be on Detroit’s radar.
That will no longer be the case.
The Lakers will offer Redick his first coaching opportunity in the NBA. The former sharpshooter has many years of playing experience, after he started as an 11th overall pick on the Orlando Magic in 2006. Since his Magic stint, Redick played for the Milwaukee Bucks, LA Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, New Orleans Pelicans, and Dallas Mavericks.
After his 2021 stint with the Mavs, Redick called it a career. For the last few seasons, he served as an analyst. His knowledge for the game attracted many teams, including the Lakers.
The Pistons’ list of candidates has yet to be revealed, as they are still early in the process of searching for Williams’ replacement. One report suggested that former Charlotte Hornets head coach James Borrego could be in the mix.
Borrego was also a candidate in the Lakers’ search, and remains a top prospect for the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Detroit's hunt for a new head coach for the second-straight summer will begin quickly, as Pistons owner Tome Gores noted on Wednesday.