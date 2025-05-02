Lakers Legend Praises Jalen Brunson's Game 6 Performance vs Pistons
After being one of the NBA's biggest success stories all year, the Detroit Pistons' season has finally come to an end. They pushed the New York Knicks to their limits, but ultimately see themselves going home in six games.
The Pistons came up big at Madison Square Garden in Game 5, stealing a victory to send things back to Detroit. However, Jalen Brunson made sure to put an end to things this time around. The All-Star guard came out of the gates hot and never looked back.
Similar to the majority of this series, Brunson led the charge for the Knicks' offense. He came up big for them time and time again en route to ending the night with 40 points and seven assists. The Clutch Player of the Year delivered a big-time moment down the stretch, hitting a three over Ausar Thompson that would eventually be the game-winner.
Following such a strong performance in a closeout game, many people took to social media to praise Brunson for his efforts. LA Lakers legend Magic Johnson was among the first, applauding the Knicks star for coming up big in such a crucial matchup.
With this victory, the Knicks have officially eliminated the Pistons from the postseason. They'll move on to the Eastern Conference semifinals, where they'll face off with the Boston Celtics.
Though things didn't go their way, the Pistons should keep their heads high. 2025 ended up being a historic year for them that drastically altered the long-term trajectory of the franchise. Losing harsh battles like this is all part of the growth to becoming a true contender.
Seeing how the young squad held their own in their first playoff run, it's fair to say the Pistons will be back on this stage again countless times in the coming years.