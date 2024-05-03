Longtime NBA Sharpshooter Linked to Detroit Pistons Front Office Job
After they finished their regular season schedule, news surfaced regarding a possible change in the Detroit Pistons front office. Alongside GM Troy Weaver, the organization is expected to bring in someone to fulfill the role of President of Basketball Operations.
Over the past few weeks, multiple names have emerged as possible candidates for this position in the Pistons front office. In a recent edition of his newsletter, NBA insider Marc Stein cited JJ Redick as a name Detroit might have their eye on.
“The aforementioned Redick, beyond his candidacy for the Hornets' coaching vacancy, has been described to me as a name to monitor in Detroit,” Stein wrote. “In the event he has any interest in a move to basketball operations.”
Redick is not far removed from his playing days in the NBA. Redick last played in 2021, when he appeared in 13 games for the Dallas Mavericks. Since retiring as a player, Redick has stayed around the league as an analyst and commentator for ESPN. He’s also broken into the podcast space with his Old Man and the Three Show and Mind the Game with LeBron James.
There is no denying that Redick is a great basketball mind and is well-respected around the league. However, the Pistons might be better off going in a different direction. This is going to be a big summer for the front office, which is why they might want to target a candidate with more front-office experience.
Last season, the Pistons had the worst record in the league at 14-68. They’ll be looking to make multiple upgrades and are in a good position to do so. Aside from having another lottery pick, Detroit is also going to have nearly $60 million in cap space.
With this being such a crucial offseason for the Pistons, who they bring in as President of Basketball Operations is a big decision they can’t afford to get wrong.